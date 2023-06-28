- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Kabuki Actor ‘Admits Assisting Mother’s Suicide’
9:15 JST, June 28, 2023
Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke has admitted to assisting his mother’s suicide, police said Tuesday.
“I was going to kill myself following my parents,” police quoted him as saying.
Ennosuke, who was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of assisting the suicide of his mother, following the death of both of his parents last month, was also quoted as saying a magazine article reporting a harassment allegation against him was one of the reasons his family planned to kill themselves.
