- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke to Be Arrested as Early as Tuesday
7:51 JST, June 27, 2023
Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke, 47, on suspicion of assisting his mother in committing suicide. Ennosuke is expected to be arrested on Tuesday at the earliest.
Ennosuke was found in a dazed state at his home in Meguro Ward, Tokyo, in May, while his mother, 75, and father, Kabuki actor Ichikawa Danshiro IV, 76, were found lying in the living room on the second floor. Both were confirmed dead.
