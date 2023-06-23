- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Ex-Lawmaker GaaSyy Indicted Over Threats to Celebrities
15:56 JST, June 23, 2023
The former House of Councillors lawmaker known as GaaSyy has been indicted by prosecutors for allegedly threatening celebrities in online videos.
GaaSyy, 51, is suspected to have earned at least ¥100 million in advertising revenue from distribution of the videos.
