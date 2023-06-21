SDF Cadet Being Held over Shooting Tried to Take Ammunition

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Type 89 rifles used by the Ground Self-Defense Force

The Ground Self-Defense Force cadet suspected of shooting three instructors at a firing range in Gifu City allegedly tried to take ammunition, according to government sources.

Two of the instructors were killed and one is seriously injured.

The suspect, 18, who was referred to prosecutors on suspicion of murder, allegedly fired shots with a Type 89 rifle toward the three instructors during a training exercise at the GSDF’s Hino basic firing range on June 14.

The cadet reportedly told police that he “did not have any grudge against the three.” He was not in a position to receive direct instruction from them outside of the shooting range.

The SDF police and the Gifu prefectural police are investigating his motives and the circumstances behind the incident, suspecting the shooter tried to take live ammunition that had been prepared for cadets participating in the training exercise.