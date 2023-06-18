- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Kishida Attends Funeral of GSDF Killed in Copter Crash
17:07 JST, June 18, 2023
KUMAMOTO — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday attended a funeral for the 10 Ground Self-Defense Force members who died in a helicopter crash off Miyako Island, Okinawa Prefecture, in April.
“The loss of the [GSDF] members, who devoted themselves fully to their duties at a strategic point for Japan’s defense of the Nansei Islands, is a great tragedy for our country and is extremely regrettable,” Kishida said in his condolence speech at the ceremony, held at Camp Kengun in Kumamoto.
“I will do my utmost to carry on the will of the deceased and contribute to the peace and stability of the world and the region,” the prime minister said.
