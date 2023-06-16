- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Japan GSDF Shooting Suspect Loaded Live Ammo Without Permission
17:37 JST, June 16, 2023
The Ground Self-Defense Force cadet suspected of fatally shooting two GSDF members and wounding another at a firing range in Gifu shot one of the victims after being told not to load a magazine outside the designated area, investigative sources said.
The GSDF on Thursday named the deceased as Master Sgt. Yasuchika Kikumatsu, 52, and Sgt. Kosuke Yashiro, 25. The injured person was identified as Sgt. Yusuke Hara, 25. All three belonged to the 35th Infantry Regiment and were serving as instructors during the target practice session.
According to the GSDF, to prevent accidental discharges during such sessions, personnel are supposed to load magazines after entering the designated firing position in turn. According to investigators, however, the 18-year-old cadet started loading his rifle with live ammunition while waiting for another cadet to finish shooting.
When Yashiro saw this and instructed the cadet not to move, the teen suddenly opened fired at the sergeant. He then shot Kikumatsu and Hara. Kikumatsu was hit twice, while Yashiro and Hara were each hit once.
The cadet explained to the Gifu prefectural police that he was aiming at Kikumatsu.
None of those shot were in a position to have daily contact with the cadet, and the police and the SDF police are investigating the circumstances behind the incident.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke’s Parents Died from Drug Overdose
-
Nagano Attack Suspect ‘Attempted Suicide’ During Police Standoff
-
Tokaido Shinkansen Partially Suspended Due to Typhoon
-
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke Tells Police He Tried to Commit Suicide with His Parents
-
Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo’s Izu Islands
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke’s Parents Died from Drug Overdose
- Nagano Attack Suspect ‘Attempted Suicide’ During Police Standoff
- Xi Makes First Remarks on Ryukyus, Mentioning China’s ‘Deep Exchange’ with Okinawa
- Tokaido Shinkansen Partially Suspended Due to Typhoon
- Japan to Offer 4th-Generation Japanese Descendants Long-term Resident Status