Actor Kento Nagayama Arrested over Cannabis Possession

Kento Nagayama

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department on Friday arrested actor Kento Nagayama, 34, on suspicion of violating the Cannabis Control Law, according to an individual involved in the investigation.

Nagayama is suspected of having cannabis at his apartment in Meguro Ward, Tokyo.

Agents from the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department searched Nagayama’s room on Thursday night and discovered the cannabis. The police are investigating how he obtained the drug.

Nagayama won the Japan Academy Film Prize for Best New Actor for the movie “Soft Boy,” released in 2010, and has appeared in many dramas and movies.