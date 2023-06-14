7 People Sick after Strange Odor at Osaka Department Store

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Hankyu Department Store Umeda Main Store in Osaka

Seven people got sick after a strange odor was detected in the women’s restroom at Hankyu Department Store Umeda Main Store in Osaka on Wednesday, according to the local police. The women complained of sore eyes and throats.

According to the police, a woman in her 80s was coming out of a restroom stall when a woman sprayed her with something. The latter woman then left. The police are investigating the incident on suspicion of assault.