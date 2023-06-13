- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Young Railway Fan Faces Charges of Stopping Trains to Get Photos
15:48 JST, June 13, 2023
NUMAZU, Shizuoka — A Kanagawa Prefecture teenager who allegedly caused the stoppage of a number of trains because he wanted to take photos has been referred to the Numazu Branch of the Shizuoka District Public Prosecutors Office.
Police have sent papers to prosecutors on the 17-year-old high school student from Yokosuka who had allegedly pushed the emergency stop buttons at six railroad crossings on the JR Tokaido Line in Numazu on Jan. 7 this year.
The boy has admitted to the charges, saying that he had wanted to take photos of trains “from my favorite angles,” the police said.
According to Central Japan Railway Company (JR Tokai), the incident caused the stoppage of 20 trains going in either direction, affecting about 4,970 passengers.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
-
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke’s Parents Died from Drug Overdose
-
Nagano Attack Suspect ‘Attempted Suicide’ During Police Standoff
-
Tokaido Shinkansen Partially Suspended Due to Typhoon
-
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke Tells Police He Tried to Commit Suicide with His Parents
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
- Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke’s Parents Died from Drug Overdose
- Nagano Attack Suspect ‘Attempted Suicide’ During Police Standoff
- Tokaido Shinkansen Partially Suspended Due to Typhoon
- Japan to Offer 4th-Generation Japanese Descendants Long-term Resident Status