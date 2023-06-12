Suspect Caught at Scene of Kawasaki Watch Shop Robbery

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Police investigate the crime scene in Saiwai Ward, Kawasaki, on Sunday.

KAWASAKI — Two people broke into a watch shop in Saiwai Ward, Kawasaki at about 1 p.m. on Sunday. Police arrested one of the suspects near the scene on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury.

According to the Kanagawa prefectural police, 26-year-old Takahiro Yagi from Takatsuki, Osaka and another person allegedly barged into the watch shop Sweetroad and smashed showcases with a crowbar. A shop clerk was injured when the pair were trying to escape.

Yagi, of unknown occupation, was captured by the shop manager and other people about 100 meters from the shop, but the other suspect fled on foot. The police are searching for the whereabouts of the second suspect.

The watch shop is located about 500 meters west from JR Kawasaki Station in a commercial area with many restaurants.