Japan’s Fukuoka District Court: Not Allowing Same-sex Marriages “State of Unconstitutionality”


The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:46 JST, June 8, 2023

Japan’s Fukuoka District Court ruled Thursday that not allowing same-sex marriages is in a “state of unconstitutionality.”

