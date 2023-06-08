- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Japan’s Fukuoka District Court: Not Allowing Same-sex Marriages “State of Unconstitutionality”
11:46 JST, June 8, 2023
Japan’s Fukuoka District Court ruled Thursday that not allowing same-sex marriages is in a “state of unconstitutionality.”
