- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Narita City Councillor Arrested for Hugging and Kissing a Girl
11:12 JST, June 8, 2023
Chiba Prefectural Police arrested Shintaro Hoshino, 55, a Narita City councillor, on Wednesday on suspicion of indecent assault for kissing an elementary school girl at the manga library he operates. The suspect admitted to the charge, saying, “I kissed her just to say hello.”
According to the police announcement, the suspect allegedly hugged a girl in her teens from the front and kissed her on the cheek at the manga library in Narita City, Chiba Prefecture, where he serves as the director, on a day between mid-November and December last year.
