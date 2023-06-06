Pharmaceutical Giant Eisai Hit by Ransomware Attack



Eisai Co. headquarters in Tokyo

Pharmaceutical giant Eisai Co. said Tuesday that a number of its group servers have been hit by a ransomware attack, but to its knowledge, there have been no leaks of confidential material.

The company said it confirmed on late Saturday night that data on several servers had been encrypted in the attacks. To limit further possible damage, it cut off links with part of its domestic and overseas internal systems.

Eisai said it has been working in cooperation with experts and police to restore the system. The company is refraining from disclosing whether any monetary demands have been for confidential data being held hostage.