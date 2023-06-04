Nagoya Woman Suspected of Trying to Flush Baby’s Body

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A 34-year-old woman who allegedly tried to flush her infant’s dead body down the toilet was arrested Sunday in Meito Ward, Nagoya, on suspicion of illegally disposing of a body.

According to the Aichi prefectural police, the woman allegedly attempted on Saturday morning to flush the body of a baby she had given birth to down the toilet in the apartment of a man she is involved with. The man and woman live in the same building.

She has admitted to the allegations.

The baby was a male child about 30 centimeters long. The body is believed to have gotten stuck in the toilet and not been flushed down.

The Meito Police Station is investigating the cause of the child’s death and what led to the disposal of the body.