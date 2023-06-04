- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Nagoya Woman Suspected of Trying to Flush Baby’s Body
17:02 JST, June 4, 2023
A 34-year-old woman who allegedly tried to flush her infant’s dead body down the toilet was arrested Sunday in Meito Ward, Nagoya, on suspicion of illegally disposing of a body.
According to the Aichi prefectural police, the woman allegedly attempted on Saturday morning to flush the body of a baby she had given birth to down the toilet in the apartment of a man she is involved with. The man and woman live in the same building.
She has admitted to the allegations.
The baby was a male child about 30 centimeters long. The body is believed to have gotten stuck in the toilet and not been flushed down.
The Meito Police Station is investigating the cause of the child’s death and what led to the disposal of the body.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
-
Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Chiba Prefecture
-
Strong Earthquake Rocks Chiba, Tokyo
-
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke’s Parents Died from Drug Overdose
-
Nagano Attack Suspect ‘Attempted Suicide’ During Police Standoff
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
- Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Chiba Prefecture
- Strong Earthquake Rocks Chiba, Tokyo
- Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke’s Parents Died from Drug Overdose
- Nagano Attack Suspect ‘Attempted Suicide’ During Police Standoff