Expelled Lawmaker Faces Arrest upon Expected Return to Japan

Courtesy of the Seijika Joshi 48 Party

Former upper house lawmaker Yoshikazu Higashitani, who goes by GaaSyy

Former lawmaker GaaSyy, who has been placed on an international wanted list through Interpol for allegedly repeatedly intimidating celebrities on YouTube, is expected to be arrested after returning to Japan on Sunday, it has been learned.

GaaSyy, 51, whose real name is Yoshikazu Higashitani, is currently based in Dubai. His passport was revoked in April.

He was expelled from the House of Councillors in March for failing to attend any Diet sessions since he was elected for the first time in July 2022.