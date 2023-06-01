Tokyo Junior High School Teacher Indicted for Murder

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Kosuke Omoto is taken to the prosecutors office on May 11 on suspicion of murder, in Edogawa Ward, Tokyo.

A 36-year-old junior high school teacher was indicted by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office on Wednesday on a charge of murdering a man in Edogawa Ward, Tokyo.

Kosuke Omoto, a teacher at Matsue Daigo Junior High School, was also indicted for breaking into the victim’s house.

According to the written indictment and other sources, Omoto on Feb. 24 entered the unlocked entrance to the house of Masafumi Yamagishi, a 63-year-old temporary worker in Ichinoe in the ward, and slashed Yamagishi’s face and neck, ultimately killing him.

Omoto was arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department on May 10, but was going to work at his school as usual until the day before his arrest.

The schoolteacher at first denied involvement before going silent, according to the sources.