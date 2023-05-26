Home>SOCIETY>CRIME ＆ COURTS
Shooting Incident Outside Station in Tokyo Leaves 1 Man Injured

The Yomiuri Shimbun

21:20 JST, May 26, 2023

A man has been injured after an apparent shooting near JR Machida Station in Tokyo on Friday night. Two people reportedly fled the scene on foot following the incident.

 

