National Public Safety Commission Chairman Prays for Victims of Nagano Incident
13:50 JST, May 26, 2023
National Public Safety Commission Chairperson Koichi Tani said he is praying for the victims of Thursday’s shooting and stabbing that left four people dead in Nagano Prefecture.
“It is very painful that two women died and two police officers were killed in the line of duty. I pray for their souls,” Tani said at a press conference after a Cabinet meeting on Friday.
The slain officers were community police officers who rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call.
Asked about measures to prevent harm to community police officers on the front line of incidents and accidents, Tani said, “I will refrain from commenting as the investigation is ongoing, but we will instruct police authorities appropriately, based on the results of the investigation.”
He also touched on the fact that the arrested suspect had a permit from the Nagano Prefectural Public Safety Commission to possess hunting rifles and air guns.
“At this point, we have not received any reports of problems with the permit procedures,” Tani said.
