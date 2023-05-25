Woman Killed in Nagano Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun



NAGANO — A woman was killed on Thursday in Nakano, Nagano Prefecture, in an incident that involved the firing of a weapon.

Police received a call at 4:25 p.m. from a passerby. When they arrived at the scene, a man reportedly fired a hunting gun-like weapon. Three men — including two police officers — and a woman were taken to the hospital, but the woman has been confirmed to have died.

The suspect is said to have barricaded himself inside a house. He was thought to be in possession of a knife, but it was unknown if he was holding hostages.