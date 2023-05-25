- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Woman Killed in Nagano Prefecture
18:26 JST, May 25, 2023
NAGANO — A woman was killed on Thursday in Nakano, Nagano Prefecture, in an incident that involved the firing of a weapon.
Police received a call at 4:25 p.m. from a passerby. When they arrived at the scene, a man reportedly fired a hunting gun-like weapon. Three men — including two police officers — and a woman were taken to the hospital, but the woman has been confirmed to have died.
The suspect is said to have barricaded himself inside a house. He was thought to be in possession of a knife, but it was unknown if he was holding hostages.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
- Japan Coffee Shop Serves Joy in Form of 3D Latte Art
- Shohei Ohtani, the Second Player in MLB History to Record 500 Career Strikeouts and Hit at least 100 Home Runs
- Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Chiba Prefecture
- Strong Earthquake Rocks Chiba, Tokyo