- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Baseball Player Hotaka Yamakawa Sent to Prosecutors Over Sexual Violence Allegations
12:11 JST, May 23, 2023
Hotaka Yamakawa of the Saitama Seibu Lions baseball team has been referred to the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office over allegations that he forced a woman to have sexual intercourse with him.
According to investigators, a female acquaintance of Yamakawa in her 20s filed a report with the Metropolitan Police Department accusing Yamakawa of sexually abusing her at a hotel in Minato Ward, Tokyo, in November.
Yamakawa, 31, has reportedly denied the allegations during voluntary questioning by the MPD, saying their interactions were consensual.
The Seibu Lions deactivated Yamakawa from their roster on May 12 after some media outlets reported the police investigation.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
- Japan Coffee Shop Serves Joy in Form of 3D Latte Art
- Shohei Ohtani, the Second Player in MLB History to Record 500 Career Strikeouts and Hit at least 100 Home Runs
- Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Chiba Prefecture
- Strong Earthquake Rocks Chiba, Tokyo