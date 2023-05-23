Baseball Player Hotaka Yamakawa Sent to Prosecutors Over Sexual Violence Allegations

Courtesy of Saitama Seibu Lions

Hotaka Yamakawa

Hotaka Yamakawa of the Saitama Seibu Lions baseball team has been referred to the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office over allegations that he forced a woman to have sexual intercourse with him.

According to investigators, a female acquaintance of Yamakawa in her 20s filed a report with the Metropolitan Police Department accusing Yamakawa of sexually abusing her at a hotel in Minato Ward, Tokyo, in November.

Yamakawa, 31, has reportedly denied the allegations during voluntary questioning by the MPD, saying their interactions were consensual.

The Seibu Lions deactivated Yamakawa from their roster on May 12 after some media outlets reported the police investigation.