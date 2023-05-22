- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Japan Police Investigating Possible Serial Arson
13:40 JST, May 22, 2023
CHIBA — A fire possibly caused by arson broke out in a bicycle parking lot at a condominium in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, on Sunday night.
According to local police, a resident in the area made an emergency call to police at around 10:05 p.m. Sunday, reporting that a motorcycle was on fire in the parking lot. The fire burned one motorcycle and one bicycle, and was extinguished about 40 minutes later.
Four other fires that are also suspected of being caused by arson have occurred recently in the bicycle parking lots of another condominium complex nearby.
Local police said they are investigating the cases on suspicion of serial arson.
