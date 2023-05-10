Man in His 60s Stabs Junior High School Boy on Way to School in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Investigators examine the area around the scene where a junior haigh school boy was tabbed on Wednesday morning in Ota Ward, Tokyo.

A man attacked a junior high school student with a knife, stabbing the boy in the abdomen in Ota Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday morning, local police said.

The boy was reportedly conscious at the scene and was transported to a hospital. Authorities arrested a man in his 60s who in the vicinity of the attack on suspicion of causing bodily injury and are investigating the matter.

The incident took place at around 8:05 a.m., and a passerby called 110, reporting that a boy had been stabbed with a knife in Nishi-Kamata, Ota Ward.

According to police, the boy was on his way to school. A kitchen knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was found near the scene.