- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Man in His 60s Stabs Junior High School Boy on Way to School in Tokyo
11:45 JST, May 10, 2023
A man attacked a junior high school student with a knife, stabbing the boy in the abdomen in Ota Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday morning, local police said.
The boy was reportedly conscious at the scene and was transported to a hospital. Authorities arrested a man in his 60s who in the vicinity of the attack on suspicion of causing bodily injury and are investigating the matter.
The incident took place at around 8:05 a.m., and a passerby called 110, reporting that a boy had been stabbed with a knife in Nishi-Kamata, Ota Ward.
According to police, the boy was on his way to school. A kitchen knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was found near the scene.
