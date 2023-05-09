- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Police: All Four Arrested in Ginza Robbery Are Teenagers
12:32 JST, May 9, 2023
The Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday that the four men arrested in connection with the Monday afternoon robbery at a luxury watch store in Ginza, Tokyo, are all between 16 and 19 years old and reside in Yokohama. The robbery group is reported to be a group of five men, and there is also a possibility that there are other persons directing them.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Tokyo’s Nezu Shrine Hosts Riot of Colorful Azaleas
- Tokyo’s Kabukicho District Gets New Nighttime Attraction
- Japan Coffee Shop Serves Joy in Form of 3D Latte Art
- Snow Man’s Ren Meguro Melts Hearts with Hot Acting
- Shohei Ohtani, the Second Player in MLB History to Record 500 Career Strikeouts and Hit at least 100 Home Runs