Police: All Four Arrested in Ginza Robbery Are Teenagers



One of the suspects, wearing a white mask, who broke into a luxury watch store and robbed the goods on Monday (image from courtesy video)

The Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday that the four men arrested in connection with the Monday afternoon robbery at a luxury watch store in Ginza, Tokyo, are all between 16 and 19 years old and reside in Yokohama. The robbery group is reported to be a group of five men, and there is also a possibility that there are other persons directing them.