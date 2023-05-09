Home>SOCIETY>CRIME ＆ COURTS
Police: All Four Arrested in Ginza Robbery Are Teenagers


One of the suspects, wearing a white mask, who broke into a luxury watch store and robbed the goods on Monday (image from courtesy video)

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:32 JST, May 9, 2023

The Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday that the four men arrested in connection with the Monday afternoon robbery at a luxury watch store in Ginza, Tokyo, are all between 16 and 19 years old and reside in Yokohama. The robbery group is reported to be a group of five men, and there is also a possibility that there are other persons directing them.

