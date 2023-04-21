Two Arrested over Reselling WBC Tickets; Possibly Raked in ¥1.8 Mil.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A 25-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of reselling five tickets for World Baseball Classic games involving Samurai Japan at four times face value, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department said Friday.

The two suspects, who both live in Tokyo, were arrested Wednesday and reportedly have admitted to the allegations.

According to the MPD, the man and woman are suspected of using resale sites to illegally resell five tickets for games held at Tokyo dome in March to two people in their 30s and 40s for a total of ¥130,000. The tickets in question were three tickets for the Australia game, each with a face value of ¥6,000; and two for the Italy game, each with a face value of ¥7,000.

The tickets were originally obtained from the official website.

The MPD believes that the two suspects resold around 120 WBC tickets in total, potentially pulling in around ¥1.8 million.