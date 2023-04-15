- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Motegi: Kishida Uninjured
13:56 JST, April 15, 2023
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was not injured after the incident in which something like a smoke bomb was thrown when he was scheduled to give a speech in Wakayama, according to Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi.
Motegi commented, “I just spoke with the prime minister and he said that he was not injured.”
Motegi added, “It is extremely regrettable and I strongly condemn such an outrageous act that was committed during the election period, which is the foundation of democracy.”
