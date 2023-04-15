Motegi: Kishida Uninjured

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is seen in Wakayama before his speech on Saturday. A suspect was seized immediately after this photo was taken.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was not injured after the incident in which something like a smoke bomb was thrown when he was scheduled to give a speech in Wakayama, according to Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi.

Motegi commented, “I just spoke with the prime minister and he said that he was not injured.”

Motegi added, “It is extremely regrettable and I strongly condemn such an outrageous act that was committed during the election period, which is the foundation of democracy.”