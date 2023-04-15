- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Explosion Heard Before Kishida’s Speech
12:30 JST, April 15, 2023
WAKAYAMA — An explosion was heard Saturday at a Wakayama fishing port where Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was scheduled to make a speech.
According to police, no one was injured and a suspect was arrested at the site. The explosion occurred shortly after 11:00 a.m.
