4 Attacked with Tent Peg at Supermarket in Osaka

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Osaka Prefectural Police investigators are seen at the supermarket where four people were attacked in Hirano Ward, Osaka, on Sunday night.

OSAKA – A man wielding a 25-centimeter-long tent peg attacked three customers and a clerk at a supermarket in Hirano Ward, Osaka, on Sunday night. All four were taken to hospital.

One of the customers, an 85-year-old woman, suffered a depressed skull fracture, while the two other customers, a man and a woman in their 50s, and a 40-year-old male clerk sustained injuries to their heads and other parts of their bodies. All are reported to be in stable condition.

Local police arrested the alleged attacker at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and are continuing to investigate the incident.

According to the Osaka Prefectural Police, the 56-year-old suspect, who lives in Hirano Ward, launched the attack at Super Sanko supermarket and was subdued by a different clerk.

The suspect reportedly denied any knowledge of the incident, saying, “I don’t know anything about it.”