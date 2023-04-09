Woman Stabbed to Death, Man Hit by Train at Station in Nagoya

The Yomiuri Shimbun



NAGOYA — An 18-year-old woman was found stabbed in the chest by a knife-like object at a station in Nagoya on Saturday night. The woman, a company worker living in the city, was later confirmed dead at the hospital. At about the same time, a man was hit and killed by a train passing the station. The police are investigating the identity of the man and the relationship between the two individuals.

A police officer from the Aichi prefectural police discovered the woman lying on a bench in a platform waiting room at Motokasadera Station on Nagoya Railroad Co.’s Nagoya Line at around 7:50 p.m.

According to the police, a man had been hit at the station by a four-car express train, which was bound for Meitetsu Ichinomiya Station from Toyohashi Station, at around 7:45 p.m. on the day. A police officer who arrived at the scene found the stabbed woman in the waiting room. The man was also confirmed dead at the hospital.

The driver of the train that hit the man said the he had jumped from the platform when the train was about to pass in front of him.