Japan Man Directs Police to Skeleton Buried in His Yard

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Chiba prefectural police headquarters

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:08 JST, March 30, 2023

CHIBA — Skeletal remains were found in a yard in Kisarazu, Chiba Prefecture, after the 37-year-old resident of the house told police that he killed and buried a classmate from elementary and junior high school about 15 years ago.

Police said Wednesday they will work to identify the body, and investigate the case on suspicion of murder.

The man called the Chiba prefectural police at around 2:45 p.m. on March 19, saying, “I killed someone in the past.” He told officers who arrived at the scene that he had “buried the body in the yard.”

Police excavated the area and found human bones. On Wednesday, they discovered almost the entire skeleton of what is believed to be an adult person. The person’s gender is unknown.

