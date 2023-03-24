Japan Top Court Acquits Vietnamese National for Abandoning Stillborn Twins

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday acquitted a former technical intern trainee from Vietnam of abandoning the bodies of the twins she gave birth to in Kumamoto Prefecture in 2020.

Lower courts had ruled that Le Thi Thuy Linh, 24, was guilty of the charge. However, the top court’s Second Petty Bench presided by Judge Koichi Kusano overturned the decision.