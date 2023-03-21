Model Jessica Michibata Arrested on MDMA Charge

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Jessica Michibata is seen in October 2009

The Metropolitan Police Department has arrested model Jessica Michibata for allegedly possessing the synthetic drug MDMA in violation of a law to prevent narcotics and psychotropics related acts, it has been learned.

Michibata, 38, is suspected of having been in possession of MDMA around mid-March at a hotel in the Roppongi district of Minato Ward, Tokyo, where she was with a male acquaintance, according to investigative sources.

Customs inspectors had found MDMA in a package arriving from overseas that was addressed to the man, and investigators arrested the two at the hotel shortly after the man received the package at the room.

Michibata is said to have denied the allegation, saying she does not know anything about the matter in question.

Currently based in the United States, Michibata has been working as a model for cosmetics and other advertisements, according to her agency.

The agency said it is “currently confirming” the details surrounding the model’s arrest.