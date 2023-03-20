Model Jessica Michibata Held for Alleged MDMA Possession

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Jessica Michibata is seen in October 2009

The Metropolitan Police Department has arrested model Jessica Michibata on suspicion of violating the Narcotics and Psychotropics Control Law. She was allegedly in possession of the synthetic drug MDMA at her hotel room in Tokyo where she was staying with an acquaintance, according to investigative sources. Michibata, 38, is said to have denied the allegation.

Customs inspectors found MDMA in a package arriving from overseas, and investigators from the MPD arrested Michibata and an acquaintance at the hotel to which the package was addressed.