3 Arrested Over Japan Sushi Prank Video

A Kura Sushi restaurant

NAGOYA — Three people have been arrested on suspicion of filming their disturbing behavior at a conveyor-belt sushi restaurant in Nagoya last month and posting the video on social media, the Aichi prefectural police have announced.

Two men age 21 and 19, and a girl who claims to be 15, are suspected of filming one of them taking a soy sauce bottle from a table and putting its spout in their mouth at the Kura Sushi Nagoya Sakae restaurant in Naka Ward, Nagoya, on Feb. 3. They allegedly posted the video, which was taken on a smartphone, on social media.

This disrupted the restaurant’s operations, as it was forced to deal with complaints and sanitize its facilities.

The 19-year-old man allegedly filmed the 21-year-old man, and the girl was said to be present at the scene.

The police arrested the 19-year-old man on Feb. 5, and the Nagoya District Public Prosecutors Office referred him to the Nagoya Family Court on Feb. 22 on suspected obstruction of business. The other two suspects were arrested Wednesday.