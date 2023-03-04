Lawyer Working for Elimination of Sexual Harassment Sued by Actor for Coercing Her into Sexual Relations

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A stage actor has filed a lawsuit against a prominent lawyer for forcing her to have sexual relations with him.

Chino, 25, is seeking ¥11 million in damages from Izutaro Managi, 47, known for his work on harassment issues in the theater industry and other areas.

According to the complaint filed with the Tokyo District Court on Thursday, Managi relentlessly asked Chino out between September 2019 and January 2022, on the pretext of meeting to discuss a civil lawsuit in which she was the defendant, and touched her body and forced her to have sexual relations with him against her will.

In 2018, Chino established an association aimed at eliminating sexual harassment and power harassment in the theater, film and entertainment industries.

Managi, said to be friends with prominent figures in the industry, provided guidance to Chino as an advisor to the association.

“I couldn’t stand it for a long time,” she said at a press conference in Tokyo on Friday. “He took advantage of the age difference and his authority in the theater world.”

Managi on Wednesday admitted to the harassment of the woman whom he worked for and apologized on his blog, saying, “As a person who had received consultations about harassment in cases where it is difficult to come forward, I betrayed their trust.”

Managi had also served as secretary general of the defense team for evacuees who launched a lawsuit over the 2011 accident at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant. He stepped down from the post in December after tendering his resignation.