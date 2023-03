Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Osaka prefectural police headquarters

OSAKA — A local fire station in Osaka received a call from Ikuno Aiwa Hospital at around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, informing them that a car had crashed into the hospital. According to the Osaka City Fire Department, a doctor at the hospital confirmed that two women in their 70s had died. Police said that the victims were believed to be passersby.