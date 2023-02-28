Man, Woman Rearrested for Allegedly Raping Girl by Threatening Aliens Would Eat Her

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tokyo Metropolitan Police Headquarters

Police have rearrested a man and one of his ex-wives for allegedly raping a young woman by threatening her that aliens would eat her in September last year at their home in Higashiyamato, Tokyo.

The 75-year-old man and the 43-year-old former wife had been arrested on suspicion of attempted rape.

According to the police, the two suspects told her, “Aliens will eat you, and the only way to save yourself is to have sex.”

Police suspect that the two raped the victim after putting her in a state in which she was unable to resist.

Police believe that she was brainwashed after repeatedly being shown images of unidentified flying objects and aliens.

According to the police, the man was living with his current wife, eight former wives including the rearrested woman and his three children, for a total of 13 people in the home.