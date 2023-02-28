Tokyo Games Antimonopoly Charges Filed Against Dentsu, Others

REUTERS file photo

A woman, wearing a protective mask against COVID-19, walks past a wall bearing logo of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 2021.

The Fair Trade Commission filed criminal complaints with the prosecutor general Tuesday against six advertising and event companies and seven individuals for violation of the Antimonopoly Law in connection with bid rigging for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The companies and individuals targeted include Dentsu Group Inc. and Yasuo Mori, 56, former deputy executive director of the Tokyo Games organizing committee’s Operations Bureau. Mori has been arrested by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office’s special investigation squad on suspicion of involvement in bid rigging for Games-related events.