Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Koki Tanaka is seen in July 2022.

Koki Tanaka, a former member of the pop idol group KAT-TUN, was sentenced Monday to 16 months in prison for possessing and using stimulant drugs.

Tanaka, 37, resides in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture. His sentence was handed down at the Matsudo Branch of the Chiba District Court.

Prosecutors had sought a two-year prison sentence.