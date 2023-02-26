Fukuoka Police Arrest Osaka Student over Strangulation Death　

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The site where a man was found fatally strangled is seen at Nagatare Beach in Fukuoka City on Saturday.

The Fukuoka prefectural police on Saturday arrested a 17-year-old Osaka high school student on suspicion of murder in the strangulation of a man found dead on Nagatare Beach in Fukuoka City on Feb. 17.

According to the police announcement, the male student is suspected of fatally strangling Shunichi Yamamoto, 26, with a rope on the beach before dawn on Feb. 17, telling police, “I certainly strangled him with a rope.”

The suspect and victim are believed to have met a few days before the murder via a social media post by Yamamoto seeking someone to commit suicide with. The prefectural police will continue investigating the circumstances leading up to the murder.