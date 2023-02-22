Gas Explosion at Nagasaki Shipyard Causes Serious Injury

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

NAGASAKI — Local police received a call informing them of a gas explosion at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ shipyard in Nagasaki at around 11:25 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the police, the explosion is believed to have occurred in an assembly area in the shipyard. One person is reportedly unconscious and has been hospitalized with serious injuries.

The explosion may have occurred when vaporized fuel was ignited, according to police.