Kitten with ¥400,000 Value Identified Thanks to Microchip after Stolen

Courtesy of the Ishikawa Prefectural Police

The stolen Scottish Fold kitten

KANAZAWA — A man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing a kitten after breaking into an apartment in Uchinada, Ishikawa Prefecture. The man, a 23-year-old who self-identified as a part-time worker, allegedly broke into the home of a female acquaintance in her 20s and stole the 2- to 3-month-old cat. It was later identified by its embedded microchip.

The kitten, a Scottish Fold, has a value of ¥400,000.