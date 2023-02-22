- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Kitten with ¥400,000 Value Identified Thanks to Microchip after Stolen
12:16 JST, February 22, 2023
KANAZAWA — A man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing a kitten after breaking into an apartment in Uchinada, Ishikawa Prefecture. The man, a 23-year-old who self-identified as a part-time worker, allegedly broke into the home of a female acquaintance in her 20s and stole the 2- to 3-month-old cat. It was later identified by its embedded microchip.
The kitten, a Scottish Fold, has a value of ¥400,000.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING