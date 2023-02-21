Robbers Take ¥9 Mil. in Cash from Tokyo Company Office

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Four men stole about ¥9 million in cash from a company office in Tokyo on Tuesday afternoon.

The group entered the first-floor premises of an apartment building in Itabashi Ward, sprayed what might have been tear gas at a female employee in her 20s, and fled with the cash.

According to a senior police officer, the woman was alone in the office at the time of the robbery. The four men had their faces covered with masks among other items and fled in a vehicle parked in front of the office.

The woman was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries.

The Itabashi Police Station of the Metropolitan Police Department is searching for the four men.