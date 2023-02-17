  • CRIME ＆ COURTS

Ex-ADK Chief Pleads Guilty to Tokyo Games Bribery Charges

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Tokyo District Court in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

Jiji Press

16:22 JST, February 17, 2023

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Shinichi Ueno, former president and group CEO of advertising agency ADK Holdings Inc., on Friday pleaded guilty to bribery charges associated with sponsorship of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

During the first hearing of his trial at Tokyo District Court, Ueno, 69, admitted to charges of bribing Haruyuki Takahashi, a 78-year-old former executive at the Tokyo Games organizing committee, for favors over sponsor selection.

