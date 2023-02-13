Shinzo Abe Murder Investigation Concluded

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Police escort Tetsuya Yamagami.

The Nara prefectural police on Monday sent a case on the man suspected of murdering former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to prosecutors over the alleged violation of the law on weaponry production and destruction of structures, investigative sources said.

The latest move concluded the investigation on the murder of Abe.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 42, has already been indicted on suspicion of murdering Abe in Nara in July.