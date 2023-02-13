- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Shinzo Abe Murder Investigation Concluded
12:33 JST, February 13, 2023
The Nara prefectural police on Monday sent a case on the man suspected of murdering former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to prosecutors over the alleged violation of the law on weaponry production and destruction of structures, investigative sources said.
The latest move concluded the investigation on the murder of Abe.
Tetsuya Yamagami, 42, has already been indicted on suspicion of murdering Abe in Nara in July.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Skiers’ Smartphones Making Unnecessary Emergency Calls
-
Skiers Caught in Avalanche, 2 Unconscious in Nagano Pref.
-
Severest Cold Spell So Far This Season Forecast to Hit Japan
-
Now’s Your Time to Shine: Men Compete for Shiniest Bald Head
-
Japan’s 1st Shield-Shaped Bronze Mirror, Huge Sword Unearthed from Ancient Burial Mound
JN ACCESS RANKING