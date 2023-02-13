  • CRIME ＆ COURTS

Shinzo Abe Murder Investigation Concluded

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Police escort Tetsuya Yamagami.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:33 JST, February 13, 2023

The Nara prefectural police on Monday sent a case on the man suspected of murdering former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to prosecutors over the alleged violation of the law on weaponry production and destruction of structures, investigative sources said.

The latest move concluded the investigation on the murder of Abe.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 42, has already been indicted on suspicion of murdering Abe in Nara in July.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING