- CRIME ＆ COURTS
2 More Suspects Allegedly Involved in Robberies Arrested
10:05 JST, February 9, 2023
Metropolitan Police Department officers early on Thursday morning arrested two Japanese men, Yuki Watanabe, 38, and Tomonobu Kojima, 45, in connection with a special fraud case.
The arrests took place aboard a deportation flight to Haneda Airport from the Philippines, which had transferred the men to Japanese custody. After arriving in Japan, the men were taken to a police station in Tokyo.
Both are suspected to have been involved in a series of robbery cases across Japan.
