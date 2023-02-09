2 More Suspects Allegedly Involved in Robberies Arrested

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yuki Watanabe, right, and Tomonobu Kojima, second from left in background, arrive at Haneda Airport early on Thursday.

Metropolitan Police Department officers early on Thursday morning arrested two Japanese men, Yuki Watanabe, 38, and Tomonobu Kojima, 45, in connection with a special fraud case.

The arrests took place aboard a deportation flight to Haneda Airport from the Philippines, which had transferred the men to Japanese custody. After arriving in Japan, the men were taken to a police station in Tokyo.

Both are suspected to have been involved in a series of robbery cases across Japan.