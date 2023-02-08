  • CRIME ＆ COURTS

Tokyo Games Former Deputy Director Arrested in Bid Rigging Probe

In connection to the bid rigging allegations involving the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games test events, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office arrested Yasuo Mori, the former deputy director of the Games organizing committee’s operations bureau, on Wednesday morning for allegedly violating the Antimonopoly Law. The prosecutors office conducted a search on his house in Kawasaki, as well as on an event company, Cerespo Co., which won a bid.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office officials enter the house of former Tokyo Games organizing committee official Yasuo Mori in Kawasaki to conduct a search on Wednesday morning.

