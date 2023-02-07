Minor Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing High Schooler in Kawasaki

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Investigators are seen at the scene of a stabbing in Asao Ward, Kawasaki, on Monday.

KAWASAKI — A 16-year-old boy living in Kawasaki was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over the stabbing of another 16-year-old boy, the Kanagawa prefectural police said.

According to the police, the suspect has denied the charge, saying he did not know anything about the incident.

The police also said the two boys attended the same junior high school.

The victim was stabbed in the back of the head on Monday morning on a street in Asao Ward, Kawasaki, and a kitchen knife with an 18-centimeter blade was found at the scene.

The police said they decided to question the boy after security camera footage and an eyewitness account had emerged, and that the two boys were acquainted with each other.