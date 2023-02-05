85-year-old Woman Found Dead in Fukushima Pref.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Fukushima Prefectural Police

Yasuko Komatsu, 85, was found collapsed and bleeding by her eldest son, 58, at her house in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, on Friday night, and paramedics who responded to a 119 call confirmed her death on the spot.

The body was found to have numerous wounds on the head, indicating she had been beaten with a weapon of some kind, and there were also signs that the house had been ransacked. The prefectural police are investigating the death as a robbery-homicide case.

According to the police, Komatsu lived alone. Her eldest son, who became suspicious when he could not reach her by phone, visited her around 7 p.m. on Friday and found her lying in the hallway near the first-floor entrance. The front and kitchen doors were unlocked.

The autopsy showed the cause of death to be head trauma, and the body was also confirmed to have a fractured skull. There was evidence that both the first and second floors of the house were ransacked.

Last month in Iwaki, Mitsuo Negishi, 77, was murdered at his house about 7 kilometers north of Komatsu’s house, but no suspect has been arrested. Negishi was found dead in his bedroom on the morning of Jan. 15 by a family member who lived with him. The cause of death was asphyxiation caused by compression of the neck, and there were bruises on his face and head as if he had been beaten.