NPA: Damages Caused by Fraud Group in Philippines Exceed ¥6 Billion

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A building near Manila where a Japanese fraud group, which was uncovered in 2019 by Philippine authorities, was based.

The total damage caused by a fraud group, which was uncovered by Philippine authorities in 2019, has exceeded ¥6 billion, National Police Agency Commissioner General Yasuhiro Tsuyuki said at a press conference on Thursday.

Police previously estimated the damages to be about ¥3.5 billion. The latest figure was calculated after police examined fraud cases in which the same phone numbers were used.

The Metropolitan Police Department has issued arrest warrants for Japanese suspects detained in the Philippines, including Yuki Watanabe, on suspicion of theft and other charges over their alleged role in controlling the group.