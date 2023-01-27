Semitrailer Crashes into House After Colliding with 2 Cars

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A semitrailer truck that crashed into a house is seen in Kitamoto, Saitama Prefecture, on Friday morning.

SAITAMA — A semitrailer truck crashed into a house located more than 100 meters from National Highway Route 17 after it collided with two oncoming vehicles in Kitamoto, Saitama Prefecture, on Friday morning.

Three people, who were in the passenger vehicles, were taken to a hospital, according to local police. The residents of the home did not suffer any injuries.

The 31-year-old driver of the semitrailer was arrested on suspicion of violating a law regarding punishable acts that inflict death or injury with a vehicle.