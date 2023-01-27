- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Semitrailer Crashes into House After Colliding with 2 Cars
14:23 JST, January 27, 2023
SAITAMA — A semitrailer truck crashed into a house located more than 100 meters from National Highway Route 17 after it collided with two oncoming vehicles in Kitamoto, Saitama Prefecture, on Friday morning.
Three people, who were in the passenger vehicles, were taken to a hospital, according to local police. The residents of the home did not suffer any injuries.
The 31-year-old driver of the semitrailer was arrested on suspicion of violating a law regarding punishable acts that inflict death or injury with a vehicle.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
German National Identified as Woman Who Died in Hokkaido Avalanche
-
Award-winning pianists Kyohei Sorita and Aimi Kobayashi announce marriage, pregnancy
-
Heirs of former ‘Sunflowers’ owner sue for return of Van Gogh painting now in Tokyo
-
Severest Cold Spell So Far This Season Forecast to Hit Japan
-
Woman in Hokkaido Avalanche Confirmed Dead
JN ACCESS RANKING